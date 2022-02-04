Everything You Need to Know to Watch Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Wait, what is curling?

Curling is credited with being one of the oldest team sports. It was invented in 16th-century Scotland and was played on frozen ponds. Yet, it didn't find its way to the Olympics until 1998. Since the year of Spice World, curling has been a mainstay in the international competition.

The game features two teams of four players going head-to-head. Competitors slide called stones that must weigh between 38 and 44 pounds along the playing field, which is a narrow strip of pebbled ice. Each team gets two stones per end (basically like an inning in baseball). The bottom of the stone is concave to reduce the amount of friction.

Those stones slide toward a bullseye on the ice, which is called the house. Like you'd guess from the bullseye, the goal is to get your stones as close to the center as possible.

While one player slides the stone, another two have specialized brooms, and they're brushing the ice intensely in front of the sliding stone. The goal is to control the friction to help direct the stone to where you want it to go. Not only are players trying to hit the center target, but there's gamesmanship in play since you can bump your own stones or the stones of the opposing team. (This is the case in men's and women's curling. Mixed doubles have just two players per term with only one person controlling a broom.)

The team captain, or skipper, posts up behind the house and sets the strategy for the other three on their team. Each team gets a limited amount of strategy time in each game. It plays out a bit like a chess match. A single game can last up to three hours.