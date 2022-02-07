Here's How You Can Tell the Difference Between Luge, Skeleton, and Bobsled

What Is Bobsled?

In this sport, which may be the most recognizable of the three, athletes are sitting in a sled that is kind of shaped like a pill. At the Olympics, the sport takes place in pairs or a group of four. The positioning inside the sled matters because there are different jobs in there. The athlete at the front of the sled is steering with ropes, and the person in the back is in charge of the brakes.

To start the race, the two or four people on the team run alongside the sled and push it before jumping in. The average speed here is higher than the other two sports, sitting in the low 90s. Though, the fastest speed recorded was about 125 miles per hour.

That is what casual viewers are familiar with, but there is a new wrinkle in 2022. Monobob has been added to the Games for women's competition. It's a one-person bobsled run. The most interesting part of this version is that the athletes use the same sled. So, there's no advantage to well-funded teams that can get the top-of-the-line sled. Everyone has the same aerodynamics. All that changes is the woman inside the sled.

Now you're fully prepared to act like you know everything about these sports while watching the Games.