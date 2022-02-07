Competitors Gleefully Tackled a Skier After Her History-Making Jump

It seemed like everyone, including her competitors, was elated when New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott landed her gold medal-winning jump in women's snowboard slopestyle.

Sadowski-Synnott put up a score of 92.88 to make history as New Zeland's first-ever gold medal winner at the Winter Olympics. In that same competition, Julia Marino grabbed the first medal of the Beijing Games for the US. It wound up being the kind of heartwarming moment you hope to see at the Olympics.

As Sadowski-Synnott reached the bottom of the hill after an impressive final run, she was tackled with a gleeful embrace from Marino, who won silver, and the bronze medal-winner Tess Coady of Australia.