A Robot in the Sky Will Deliver Food at the Winter Olympics

The Olympics, during the pandemic, is a tricky business. Thousands of people descend into a single city from all over the world. Safety has to be a priority, now more than ever. The Winter Olympics will kick off on February 4 in Beijing, China, and one of the plans to limit unnecessary contact between people feels straight out of The Jetsons.

The main dining hall that serves the media attending the Olympics this year will be outfitted with robots that will deliver food from the ceiling, according to ABC 7. At 3,960 square feet, the large restaurant will offer a mix of Chinese, Western, and fast food. There will be roughly 10 of these devices in the hall.

In photos, the device looks like a pink and purple drone and blooms like a flower for people to grab their food. Diners are seated between plexiglass sheets, and the whole operation cuts out person-to-person contact. The New York Times reports that the safety protocols this year for the Winter Olympics are stricter than they were for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Considering the continued spread of COVID, especially the Omicron variant, it makes sense that so many precautions have to be taken. And hey, while I wouldn’t want a little robot to bring me my food every day, it does seem like a novel experience.