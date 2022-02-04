Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Olympics

Food Discounts During the Olympics

Wendy's

The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.

When: Through February 28

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Take 15% off any pizza with the code "PIZZADAY22."

When: February 9

Pieology

The deal: Join the Pie Life reward program to get $2 off any order. You have to be a member before February 9, though.

When: February 9

American Social

The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering any of its pizzas for $12 on National Pizza Day.

When: February 9

Slice

The deal: Slice is an app that connects you with local pizza shops. If it's your first time using the app, the code "PIZZADAY2022" will get you $5 off an order of at least $25.

When: February 9

Wendy's

The deal: When you order through Grubhub, you can take 25% off any order of at least $15.

When: February 10-14

Pollo Campero

The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25.

When: February 11-14

Pieology

The deal: Get $5 off a $25 order when you use the code "BIGGAME22" in-store or online.

When: February 12-13

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Trim $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "SCOREBIG22."

When: February 13

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Grab two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32. You can also get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 if you're ordering carryout.

When: February 13

PDQ

The deal: If you pre-order for the Super Bowl and are a MyPDQ Point member, you can get 12 free crispy tenders when you order 12. It'll run you $20. Use the code "BigGame."

When: Start ordering on February 1 for pick up on February 12 or 13

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: You can get $3 off any large pizza with the code "PIZZALOVE22."

When: February 14

Jamba

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get $2 off a pair of smoothies, juices, or bowls.

When: February 14

Wendy's

The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.

When: February 14-27

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: For National Act of Kindness Day, you can take $5 off any two medium pizzas with the code "KINDNESS22."

When: February 17

Wendy's

The deal: Grab a free food deal every Friday in February. This week, you can get 150 bonus points in the reward program when you buy a large order of fries.

When: February 18

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Auntie Anne's

The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.

When: Through February 13

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: February 4-19

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

PDQ

The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.

When: Ongoing

Yogurtland

The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.

When: February 7-14

Capello's

The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."

When: Through February 13

Cali'flour Foods

The deal: Take 20% off any order of these pizzas using the code "SUPER20."

When: February 2-9