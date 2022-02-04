Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Olympics
When you're kicking back to watch the Winter Olympics, you're going to want to order in.
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
The Olympics are happening, again. The pandemic delayed the 2020 Summer Games by a year, so the 2022 Winter Games are arriving just months after the last Olympics.
If you're sitting on the couch making sure you don't miss a round of curling or snowboarding, you may want to have someone else do the cooking for you. We can help with that. We've pulled together all the best food deals you can find throughout the Winter Olympics from restaurants like Mountain Mike's Pizza, Wendy's, and others.
Here are the best food deals available from the Opening Ceremony to the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Free Food During the Olympics
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free food deal every Friday in February. This week, you can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of a medium order of fries.
When: February 4
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free 10-piece order of Spicy Nuggets with any purchase made through the mobile app.
When: Through February 6
TCBY
The deal: The shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for National Frozen Yogurt Day.
When: February 6
McDonald's
The deal: Get a free 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of at least $15 through McDelivery with DoorDash. Use the code "KICKOFF."
When: February 10-13
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free food deal every Friday in February. This week, you can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of a medium order of fries.
When: February 11
Qdoba
The deal: Celebrate Cupid's birthday with a BOGO offer for any entrée. You'll have to be a Qdoba Rewards member, though.
When: February 14
Auntie Anne's
The deal: If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you can get a free Chocolate Frost when you buy another.
When: February 14
Food Discounts During the Olympics
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take 15% off any pizza with the code "PIZZADAY22."
When: February 9
Pieology
The deal: Join the Pie Life reward program to get $2 off any order. You have to be a member before February 9, though.
When: February 9
American Social
The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering any of its pizzas for $12 on National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Slice
The deal: Slice is an app that connects you with local pizza shops. If it's your first time using the app, the code "PIZZADAY2022" will get you $5 off an order of at least $25.
When: February 9
Wendy's
The deal: When you order through Grubhub, you can take 25% off any order of at least $15.
When: February 10-14
Pollo Campero
The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25.
When: February 11-14
Pieology
The deal: Get $5 off a $25 order when you use the code "BIGGAME22" in-store or online.
When: February 12-13
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Trim $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "SCOREBIG22."
When: February 13
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Grab two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32. You can also get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 if you're ordering carryout.
When: February 13
PDQ
The deal: If you pre-order for the Super Bowl and are a MyPDQ Point member, you can get 12 free crispy tenders when you order 12. It'll run you $20. Use the code "BigGame."
When: Start ordering on February 1 for pick up on February 12 or 13
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: You can get $3 off any large pizza with the code "PIZZALOVE22."
When: February 14
Jamba
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get $2 off a pair of smoothies, juices, or bowls.
When: February 14
Wendy's
The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.
When: February 14-27
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: For National Act of Kindness Day, you can take $5 off any two medium pizzas with the code "KINDNESS22."
When: February 17
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free food deal every Friday in February. This week, you can get 150 bonus points in the reward program when you buy a large order of fries.
When: February 18
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Auntie Anne's
The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.
When: Through February 13
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: February 4-19
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.
When: Ongoing
Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.
When: February 7-14
Capello's
The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."
When: Through February 13
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: Take 20% off any order of these pizzas using the code "SUPER20."
When: February 2-9
Free Food Delivery During the Olympics
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Get free delivery on an online order of at least $15.
When: February 10-15
Wendy's
The deal: Order through Wendy's mobile app to get a $0 delivery fee.
When: February 12-13
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.