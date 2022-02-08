An Olympic Skier Lost His Wallet While Completing a Big Trick

When you leave the house, you usually have a little list in your head of things you need for the day: phone, keys, wallet. It's nice to have all the essentials. Apparently, that's still the case even when you are competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

During the men's freestyle skiing big air qualifiers, Swiss skier Kim Gubser was in the middle of a trick that involved triple flips when his wallet made a guest appearance. The wallet flew out of the Olympian's pocket and fell on the snow below.

NBC commentators didn't miss the moment. "Dropped his wallet in the money section down here at the bottom," one announcer said.