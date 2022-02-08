An Olympic Skier Lost His Wallet While Completing a Big Trick
Kim Gubser had his wallet in his pocket during his final run of the day.
When you leave the house, you usually have a little list in your head of things you need for the day: phone, keys, wallet. It's nice to have all the essentials. Apparently, that's still the case even when you are competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
During the men's freestyle skiing big air qualifiers, Swiss skier Kim Gubser was in the middle of a trick that involved triple flips when his wallet made a guest appearance. The wallet flew out of the Olympian's pocket and fell on the snow below.
NBC commentators didn't miss the moment. "Dropped his wallet in the money section down here at the bottom," one announcer said.
At the end of his run, Gubser had to high tail it back up the mountain, climbing in search of his lost wallet. Insider reports that he eventually found it, and Gubser shot his hands into the air in triumph. At this time, however, it's still unclear why he had it on him in the first place.
The lost wallet was one of the final acts of Gubser's 2022 Olympics run. He placed 23rd in the qualifiers, not making it into one of the final 12 spots. He had a memorable moment nonetheless!
Check back during the Games for all of Thrillist's continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or how you can tell the difference between luge, skeleton, and bobsled. We'll explain everything fromwhy the triple axel is such a big deal, to how the Russian team found a sneaky way to wear its flag despite a ban, and much, much more.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.