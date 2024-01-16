The World's First Pickleball Spa Is Open for Business

Dedicated pickleball lovers are to be admired. They know no limits, and not even the frostiest northern winter will stop them from playing their favorite sport.

This isn't an exaggerated theory—it is, actually, a fact. Destination Canada announced that, starting today, January 16, reservation waitlists for the world's first winter pickleball spa are now open. Located in Quebec, Canada, the pop-up experience is exactly what it sounds like—a winter spa featuring cold plunges, winter wellness activities, and, of course, a good bit of pickleballing.

Dubbed DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, the pop-up will offer a relaxing space centered around pickleball—literally. The court will be located in the middle of a quintessentially Canadian winter wonderland, and it will welcome guests looking to get some activity in before or after winding down with the spa's luxurious amenities.

"We're pretty excited to introduce the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa, a place where cool dinks meet cold dunks all set in a classic Canadian winter wonderland. We welcome pickleball pros, newbies, and anyone looking to try something new to visit Canada this season," Gloria Loree, chief marketing officer at Destination Canada, said in a statement. "From snowmobile rides to cold plunges, to enjoying ice wine in the comfort of your chalet, Canada offers the ultimate winter playground to inspire your next vacation."

Pickleball fans will be able to visit the DinkDunk Pickleball Spa for a limited time from March 16 to March 23, 2024, and a reservation is required. Once you've successfully booked your spot, you'll be able to not only play a game of your favorite sport, but you'll also be treated to a selection of wellness activities, including a full-body pickleball massage and access to a cold plunge built into a natural riverbank. To further soothe your muscles, you'll be able to access a relaxing sauna and outdoor hot tub, and cozy fire pits throughout the spa will keep you warm. And before you ask, yes, you'll also be treated to a selection of delicious Québecois charcuterie and snacks, among other perks.

If this sounds like your dream trip, you can get started and make your reservation. Guests can book a four-day, three-night pickleball spa experience, which starts at $4,715 per pair. Included in the price is hotel accommodation, ground transportation, daily breakfast, and court time.

For more information and to make your reservation, you can visit this website.