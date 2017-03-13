Weather Service Warns Snow 'Bomb' Headed to East Coast

If you spent the weekend pulling out spring attire our of the closet, hoping you'd just seen the last winter storm of the year, well, there's bad news coming after this sentence. Winter storm Stella is headed to the east coast after a successful snow dump across the northern midwest. Stella is about to hit the east coast and it's going to become a snowy, snowy nor'easter.

Meteorologists project Stella will dump a foot or more across the upper east coast. That includes forecasts that reach as high as 24 inches of snow for cities from Baltimore up to Maine. The storm is expected to unleash its fury Monday night into Tuesday morning.