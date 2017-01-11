A Huge Winter Storm Is Hammering The Southeast This Weekend

It was only three weeks ago that an “Arctic Blast” gripped much of the Northeast, but according to The Weather Channel, Father Winter’s agenda is due southward, as much of the region between Alabama and Virginia is bracing for storm Helena, which should promise to ruin your weekend.

Helena will prove to be quite the pain in the ass, ushering in freezing cold temperatures and snow that promise to snarl traffic and make staying indoors a necessity. All across the Southeast, temperatures will plummet into the low double digits on one or multiple days this weekend. As Mental Floss notes, the region is due for the kind of snowfall it experiences about once or twice a decade, and freezing temperatures will cause ice build-up in a dozen states.