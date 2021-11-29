Snow Storm Forces 61 People to Hunker Down in English Pub for Days

Ever wonder what it would be like to spend the night at the bar? Well, that question was answered by 61 pub-goers in Yorkshire, England, after getting snowed in this past weekend.

Dozens gathered to watch an Oasis tribute band perform at Tan Hill Inn on Friday night when a huge winter storm hit the area. According to the BBC, the storm dumped about three feet on the town that's 1,732 feet above sea level. To make things worse, fallen power cables created a dangerous situation outside, making road travel around the inn dangerous.

This situation could have turned worse real quick, but hotel manager, Nicola Townsend, told BBC that everyone was quite flexible. "It's just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits. One lady actually said 'I don't want to leave.'"