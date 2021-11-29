Snow Storm Forces 61 People to Hunker Down in English Pub for Days
At least there's alcohol.
Ever wonder what it would be like to spend the night at the bar? Well, that question was answered by 61 pub-goers in Yorkshire, England, after getting snowed in this past weekend.
Dozens gathered to watch an Oasis tribute band perform at Tan Hill Inn on Friday night when a huge winter storm hit the area. According to the BBC, the storm dumped about three feet on the town that's 1,732 feet above sea level. To make things worse, fallen power cables created a dangerous situation outside, making road travel around the inn dangerous.
This situation could have turned worse real quick, but hotel manager, Nicola Townsend, told BBC that everyone was quite flexible. "It's just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits. One lady actually said 'I don't want to leave.'"
According to Townsend, 40 of the 61 were pre-booked guests, while others had gone to the pub for a drink on Friday. Many, including members of the band, have set up camp in the pub's lounge. So far, one man, according to the New York Times, had to be evacuated by a local rescue group because of a previous medical condition.
Although a tunnel has since been dug out of the pub's front door, unfortunately, emergency workers say that roads around the pub won't be safe for travelers again until Monday at the latest. So, to keep themselves entertained, guests have played quiz and board games and sang karaoke. At least the pub can keep the good times and the drinks flowing until conditions clear.