East Coast Grocery Stores Turn Post-Apocalyptic as Blizzard Approaches

Winter storm Stella -- an ominously-titled weather "bomb" -- is descending on the east coast. Residents of metropolitan hubs under Stella's thumb are rushing home to hunker down. School on Tuesday has been canceled in many cities. Public transportation has been preemptively shuttered. And grocery stores are being mobbed as locals stock up on essentials like ramen and wine.
The post-work rush has lead to enormous lines inside and outside grocery stores, as well as aisles so picked over they resemble the post-apocalyptic wasteland of The Walking Dead.
Around New York City, it didn't seem to matter what store you went into, each one was an absolute mess. Take, for instance, the long lines seen at the Williamsburg Whole Foods in the video above. They wind through the store endlessly.
Many documented the madness on social media, showing picked-over aisles and frustrated customers. Other opted out of the entire ordeal. Though, clearly many people decided it was worth the wait. You can't very well make it through the blizzard without provisions when you could be trapped in your apartment for upwards of an entire afternoon.
While many documented their experience for what could be a riveting found-footage Mad Max sequel (Mad Max Kale Road?), others had a laugh at the whole situation. We'll see who is laughing when you're stirring Kraft over a burner and the neighbors are making lobster rolls because they spent four hours at Whole Foods the night before.
To be fair, most stores will be closed Tuesday with employees unable to get to work while public transit is shut down. That can make getting a bottle of wine tough on a day where there's not going to be much to do.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.