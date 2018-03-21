Winter Storm Toby Has Spawned Some Hilarious 'The Office'-Themed Tweets

The fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks is clobbering the East Coast, and the whole situation is starting to feel a little apocalyptic. Roughly 75 million people from Indiana to Maine are under winter weather advisories, according to NBC News. New York City is expecting winds up to 55 mph and between 6 and 10 inches of snow all told. Over 3,800 flights were canceled across the country. It's the second day of spring.
Now that we're trapped in a winder terrorland, we could all use a little levity. And weirdly that came from the storm itself, which has received the wonderfully innocuous name "Toby" from the weather-naming powers that be. Even if there had never been a character on The Office named Toby who was regularly and gratuitously roasted by Michael Scott, this would be great news.
But when you combine this golden opportunity for expressing rage with Twitter's preternatural ability to gripe, you get these hilarious and cathartic tweets about an utterly unwelcome winter storm:
It's the little blessings that get us through the hard times.
