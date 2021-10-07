This $99 Sale Will Let You Visit Vail on the Cheap

Whether you're a Black Diamond pro on the slopes or more of the sipping Hot Toddies in the lodge type doesn't much matter. There's no better place to be during ski season than the heart and soul of it all, Vail, Colorado. And this year, a collective of resorts is hosting a Winter Getaway Sale with rates as low as $99 a night, Travel + Leisure reports.

October 11 through October 14, Vail Resorts' mountain properties are queuing up killer deals, which coincide with the date Epic Passes increase in price. You can snag a stay at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa, located near the lifts at Crested Butte, for $99, while the Ski Tip Lodge will run you just $129 a night.

If you want to drop a few extra bucks, you can opt for The Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek for $169. The ski-in, ski-out hotel boasts complimentary afternoon tea, snacks, ski storage, and a year-round pool.

"With the North American ski season set to kick off at Keystone this month, Vail Resorts' 'Winter Getaway Sale' is a great opportunity for travelers to save on their upcoming ski and ride vacations by booking in advance," a spokesperson for Vail Resorts Laura Bonfiglio told the outlet.

Now, as for those Epic Pass holders, whether you've got the local pass or day pass, you can get in on the deals early and get an extra 20% off. The passes are currently available for $799 before they increase in price on October 14.