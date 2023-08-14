This California Town's Annual 'Witches Paddle' Is Back for 2023
A water experience for all of the witches and warlocks out there.
Attention all spell casters, magic wielders, witches, and warlocks! The Witches Paddle will be back for another year in Morro Bay, California this fall, meaning you'll get to feel like you're flying as you stand up paddleboard through water and take in an absolutely… bewitching landscape. Apologies for the puns and enthusiasm, but it's hard to hold back when it comes to the one of the best water-based Halloween activities.
The event allows all of us who wish to embrace our witchier side (and who love to dress up) to pretend we're riding our broomsticks, all while benefiting a great cause. The proceeds from the Witches Paddle event will benefit the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County—so donning that cape and pointed hat will do more good than just feeding your inner child some joy. Still having a hard time picturing all of this? This TikTok from last year's festivities, which reportedly featured about 300 participants, should help:
Morro Bay is a small fishing village in San Luis Obispo County, and is famous for its oysters. But the area is also home to stunning beaches, cliffs, and ocean life—even a normal stand-up paddle board adventure would be a delight.
But on October 29 at 4 pm, you'll be able to take that experience to a perfectly spooky new level and do the whole thing in the witch or warlock wardrobe of your choosing. You can check out the details on this event, plus information about where to stay if you plan on visiting over at MorroBay.org.
If you're not in or near Morro Bay, there might just be a similar event happening closer to you, as well. In the past, witches paddles have also been held in Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, and Vancouver, BC.
