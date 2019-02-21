A New Hagrid-Themed Roller Coaster Is Coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Another piece of the Potterverse is about to land in the real world. On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort officially announced that a Hagrid-themed roller coaster is the new, long-awaited attraction coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, touted as the most "highly-themed" coaster in the Wizarding World's nine-year history, is set to open on June 13.
Although details are scant at the moment, a press release and some teaser art hints that the coaster will be a two-seater modeled after the iconic sidecar bike Hagrid flew at various points in the series, and that guests will "fly" and plunge "into the path of some of the Wizarding World’s rarest magical creatures." Essentially, you can expect a ride that takes you on an intense adventure inspired by Hagrid's memorable use of the bike (originally Sirius Black's) along with plenty of encounters with various magical creatures.
Little else is known so far other than the attraction will be located in the Hogsmeade section of the Wizarding World in the Islands of Adventure park, though Universal Studios says it will have more details to reveal in March.
So, with this new Hagrid ride on the horizon and a rumored Super Mario theme park in development at Universal Studios (not to mention Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park is opening just down the street), it may be high time to start thinking about booking your next trip to Orlando.
h/t Polygon
