Wolverine Just Released Dragon's Milk Stout Boots for a Good Cause

It's March. It's been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started to have an inescapable impact in the United States. It's been a difficult year for people who work in the service industry. In response, Wolverine has pulled together a new boot aimed at helping bartenders across the country.

Outside of the occasional spill, it's not too often that boots and beer come together. Nonetheless, Wolverine has partnered with fellow-Michiganders at New Holland Brewing to make a limited-edition boot based on the brewery's Dragon's Milk Bourbon-Barrel Aged Stout. The boot-slinging company will be donating 10% of sales from the Wolverine 1000 Mile x Dragon's Milk boot to the USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

"This is a fantastic partnership between two Michigan-based heritage brands highlighting our commitment to craftsmanship and the many skilled craftspeople it takes to create a unique, handcrafted product," Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine, says. "We are proud to team up with Dragon’s Milk and solidify their legendary beer into a pair of Wolverine 1000 Mile boots."

The boot was created with the beer in mind. Little details throughout the boot attempt to evoke the beer. The roughout suede mimics the texture of bourbon barrels, and the color comes close to the dark hue of the stout. There's also a removable metal fob in the shape of the dragon from the Dragon's Milk label. The 1000 Mile x Dragon's Milk boots will be released on April 6 but are up for presale now. A pair is going to run you a not-insignificant $400, but you can make yourself feel a little better about it by remembering that your boots are chipping in on a good cause.