You Can Now Buy 'Halo' Boots to Feel Just Like Master Chief

For not the first time, Halo is getting adapted for your TV. Outside of the game, there have been short films, web series, comic books, and novels made of the game, but it has yet to have a breakthrough moment as a TV series or movie. (Though, it certainly hits that mark many times over as a game.)

Paramount+ is hoping that changes this month when it launches a series based on the game. Wolverine is giving fans a chance to get deep in the Halo mood. It is collaborating with the show to make a Master Chief-inspired boot called the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief.

The boots will be available on March 29—a few days after the show premieres—for $225. Unlike many shoe collaborations, these aren't simply skimming the surface. The color, shape, and general design look like something you’d expect to see Master Chief sporting.

They even bear "117" on there, a reference to Master Chief’s Spartan number. The United Nations Space Command (UNSC) insignia is also peppered throughout the design, along with a Materials Group logo located on the outsole.

"After nearly a year of design and collaboration, we’re proud to launch the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot," said Tom Kennedy, Global Brand President of Wolverine. "This collaboration is a true testament to the devotion both Wolverine and 343 Industries have to our fans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a boot inspired by the Halo universe to life."

Though, this is going to function less like a big release and more like a lottery. You’ll need to rush to the site at noon on March 29. That’s the first moment Wolverine will be taking orders on the limited edition boots, of which only 117 pairs will exist.

Wolverine says that its Hellcat boots were the reason the collaboration got going in the first place. It posted a video about the boot’s safety toe back in August 2020. Comments poured in, saying that they looked like something from the Halo universe. The company behind Halo agreed. And now you can stomp around your house like a video game spaceman.