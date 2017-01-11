Wolverine Grows Old in the Dark Red Band Trailer for 'Logan'

While most people grow old as time passes, the characters of the never-ending X-Men series seem to grow younger with each passing sequel, prequel, and reboot. All of them except Wolverine, who has grown into a crusty old man in the first trailer for Logan, the final film of the Wolverine series and Hugh Jackman's final go-round as the mutant loner.

Featuring Johnny Cash's cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" — one of those songs with the power to make any trailer more riveting — the trailer for the R-rated Logan is dark. Set in 2024, mutants are largely a thing of the past. Apparently, one of the 6,489 plots to eradicate mutants from the world has worked. Or it mostly worked. An aged Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is still kicking around, being taken care of by Logan and Caliban, played by The Office's Stephen Merchant and only seen briefly here.