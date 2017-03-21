Woman Films Badass Wolves Racing Her Car

In the big city, a Friday morning commute might mean missing the subway because you overslept. In Canada's Northwest Territory, a Friday morning commute might mean racing wolves with your car.
That was Rhonda Miller's experience last week, at least, when she spotted two black shadows dashing like bats out of hell along the highway. At first she thought it could be a man, or even a bear. But neither of those made sense -- she was out in the middle of Highway 3. As she slowed her car down and approached them, she pulled out her phone, started recording video, and found herself driving alongside two large, black wolves straight out of Game of Thrones.
"My body immediately became afraid," Miller told CBC News. "I was so struck by the size of their heads and their jaws." She recorded it, she says, because she thought no one would believe her if she didn't. Animals will frequently venture out onto the highway, but she had never seen a wolf before, let alone two.
This pair, as the video shows, was sprinting at a full clip. Miller estimated that the wolves were running "between 40 and 50 [km/h]... It was fast." There are about 4,000 wolves in the Northwest Territories per 2013 numbers from the International Wolf Center, and they're mostly nocturnal animals, so seeing them in daylight on the highway was a rare sight.
"When I got to school, I shared it with the teachers and kids," Miller said. "Everybody was just amazed. I think just the power of them and the beauty of them, seeing them running like that, flat out, is pretty inspiring."