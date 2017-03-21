Woman Films Badass Wolves Racing Her Car

In the big city, a Friday morning commute might mean missing the subway because you overslept. In Canada's Northwest Territory, a Friday morning commute might mean racing wolves with your car.

That was Rhonda Miller's experience last week, at least, when she spotted two black shadows dashing like bats out of hell along the highway. At first she thought it could be a man, or even a bear. But neither of those made sense -- she was out in the middle of Highway 3. As she slowed her car down and approached them, she pulled out her phone, started recording video, and found herself driving alongside two large, black wolves straight out of Game of Thrones.