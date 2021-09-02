Woman Arrested for Using Fake 'Maderna' Vaccine Card in Hawaii

Getting vaccinated and protecting others from further COVID-19 spread is a pretty easy route to take. But apparently, for some, that's too much to ask. A woman was just arrested in Hawaii after faking her vaccine card and a glaring spelling error is what gave her away.

Chloe Mrozak, who is now facing $5,000 in fines and potential jail time, didn't bother to get the vaccine spelling correct, USA Today reports. She listed the shot maker as "Maderna," not Moderna.

Mrozak was arrested at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on August 28, a spokesperson for the Department of the Attorney General Gary H. Yamashiroya confirmed to the outlet. She allegedly attempted "to bypass the state's quarantine requirement by submitting a falsified vaccination card," in turn violating Hawaii Gov. David Ige's recent emergency proclamation.