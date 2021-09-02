Woman Arrested for Using Fake 'Maderna' Vaccine Card in Hawaii
Her falsified vaccination document misspelled Moderna.
Getting vaccinated and protecting others from further COVID-19 spread is a pretty easy route to take. But apparently, for some, that's too much to ask. A woman was just arrested in Hawaii after faking her vaccine card and a glaring spelling error is what gave her away.
Chloe Mrozak, who is now facing $5,000 in fines and potential jail time, didn't bother to get the vaccine spelling correct, USA Today reports. She listed the shot maker as "Maderna," not Moderna.
Mrozak was arrested at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on August 28, a spokesperson for the Department of the Attorney General Gary H. Yamashiroya confirmed to the outlet. She allegedly attempted "to bypass the state's quarantine requirement by submitting a falsified vaccination card," in turn violating Hawaii Gov. David Ige's recent emergency proclamation.
The state's current COVID-19 entry requirements mandate that visitors are either vaccinated, show proof of a negative test taken three days ahead of arrival, or complete a 10-day quarantine. Mrozak is accused of falsifying proof of vaccination, and now, she faces serious repercussions.
"Our department will prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent provided by the law," Yamashiroya said, per the report. Mrozak was placed in custody following her arrest and was unable to make the $2,000 bail.
"The Department of the Attorney General is committed to vigorous enforcement of the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation," Yamashiroya said. "Everyone should know that falsified CDC cards are a federal offense and in some states, it is a separate state charge."