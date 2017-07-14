Genius Brings Bags of Spaghetti to the Movies, and the Internet’s Confused

There's an art to smuggling snacks into a movie theater, and depending on who you ask, there are some pretty strict rules one must follow: nothing too crunchy, bulky, or smelly. But what're the guidelines when it comes to spaghetti... packed in a Ziploc bag? That's a question the Internet's grappling with at the moment, after a photo of a moviegoer toting plastic bags filled with pasta and meatballs into a theater went viral.
The fuss all started when a host of the Slashfilm podcast posted a photo on Twitter of a woman preparing to bring two Ziploc bags of spaghetti into a movie theater (the woman, he claimed, is the girlfriend of one of the show's listeners). It immediately triggered a series of responses, with people variously praising and chiding her for her unconventional choice.
One guy even chimed in claiming he knows her, and posted screenshots of a text exchange in which she defends herself by explaining that she "didn't want to eat popcorn for dinner." And really, who can blame her?
Others seriously questioned her decision making.
Quite a few people commented that she was likely taking a cue from the character Charlie Kelly on the show It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, who memorably brought a Ziploc baggie of spaghetti to a day spa in one episode.
It also invited some one-upmanship, with people confessing the weirdest foods and meals they've snuck into theaters in the past.
No matter your position on movie theater spaghetti bags, one thing's for certain: there's no way you're not splattering sauce all over your lap scooping noodles from a Ziploc in the dark.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.