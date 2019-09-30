This Hero Dressed Up Like a Bush to Secretly Capture Sister's Engagement

Bushes get to see everything. Nobody even cares if a bush is watching them copulate, or pee in the woods, or get their marriage proposals rejected. So, when you're trying to plan a proposal that feels private, that's not laden with squealing family members, their smartphones, and bystanders that are drawn to squealing and pointed smartphones, then the best thing to do is have a bush capture the footage. And that's exactly what one man did last Monday.
The internet first found out about the situation when the genius behind the bush costume, Therese Merkel, posted the photos on Twitter. She's sister to the soon-to-be-bride.
'Wild n' Out's' Justina Valentina Rips Shots and Shows Off Her Freestyling Skills
"Sister got engaged this weekend," she wrote. "And I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment."
The photos have over 177k likes and 21k retweets as of this writing, inspiring newly famous Therese to seek attention from Ellen, Rachael Ray, and Lil Nas.
She also inspired others to plan future proposals. "I'll be your bush @friend" was abound in the comments, as well as a flood of empathy for all the shrubbery squatting on the sidelines of other people's happiest moments. And Therese certainly recognized the situation for what it was:
"We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl," she writes.
ROFL (verb): Rolling on floor laughing, rolling on floor leafing, recording on floor lonely, really open for love. Whatever Therese meant by the acronym doesn't matter. We are all just thankful for her mastery.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.