Food & Drink

Woman Dips Chicken Finger Into Soda, and the Internet Is Completely Baffled

By Published On 09/04/2018 By Published On 09/04/2018
GRANT MAREK/THRILLIST

For some people, the phrase "nothing matters" is a mantra by which to abide daily. One way to put the idea to use is by eschewing all of gastronomy's norms. A woman attending the US Open tennis tournament did exactly this by demonstrating the versatility of dipping sauce on Monday.

Cameras caught her dipping a chicken strip into a glass of ice-cold Coca-Cola, and because faux pas with food always spark a reaction, Twitter was quick to express disbelief at such a jarring breach of culinary norms. 

The astonishment was real. But instead of praising the woman as a culinary maverick -- which she is -- everyone had their little minds blown. 

It may seem like a crisis, but America will move beyond this, and live to see another day where food is abused. 

h/t Mashable 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster