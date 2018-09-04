Woman Dips Chicken Finger Into Soda, and the Internet Is Completely Baffled

For some people, the phrase "nothing matters" is a mantra by which to abide daily. One way to put the idea to use is by eschewing all of gastronomy's norms. A woman attending the US Open tennis tournament did exactly this by demonstrating the versatility of dipping sauce on Monday.
Cameras caught her dipping a chicken strip into a glass of ice-cold Coca-Cola, and because faux pas with food always spark a reaction, Twitter was quick to express disbelief at such a jarring breach of culinary norms.
The astonishment was real. But instead of praising the woman as a culinary maverick -- which she is -- everyone had their little minds blown.
It may seem like a crisis, but America will move beyond this, and live to see another day where food is abused.
