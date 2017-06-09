News

This Woman Double-Fisting Pizza On Kiss Cam Is What True Love Looks Like

Vine/Ananth Pandian

When you suddenly find yourself locked in the sights of the kiss cam at a big sporting event, you're practically required by law to please the crowd with an embarrassing display of public affection. But as one woman who truly gets it proved at Tuesday night's NBA playoff game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics, you don't necessarily have to make out with another person. She chose pizza.

As seen in the Vine video above, the woman doesn't hesitate for a second when the kiss cam zeroed in on a couple sitting in the row in front of her. While the couple fiercely makes out for the camera, our hero springs into action by shamelessly shoving slices of what appear to be pepperoni pizza in her face. It's six seconds of hot, greasy -- true -- love.

Of course, we're more interested in pizza than sports, but we're just going to assume the steamy woman-on-pizza romance pushed Atlanta to its 89-72 victory over Boston. 

h/t Mashable

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can totally see himself doing this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

