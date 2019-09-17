Woman Dreams She Swallowed Her Wedding Ring, Wakes to a Dream Come True

Getting stuck listening to someone’s dream is almost always hell on Earth, yet all across the world people continue telling their dreams -- excited and oblivious -- as their patient listeners burn. For one woman, however, it was actually necessary for her to tell someone her dream. Because it explains how she ended up swallowing her engagement ring.
The incident happened last Tuesday. According to a report by Vice, 29-year-old Jenna Evans had a dream that she was on a high-speed train with her soon-to-be hubby, Bobby Howell, being chased by bad guys that wanted her ring. To protect the 2.4-carat diamond, she put it in her mouth and washed it down with water. Because of course there was a convenient glass of water around during a high-speed train chase.
A few hours later, she woke up and was no longer visibly engaged. It was a dream come true, as in she swallowed the ring. So Evans and her boo went to the gastroenterologist to tell the doc her dream.
She had an X-ray at the doctor and posted it on Facebook. The ring sits hilariously recognizable in her stomach.
'Wild n' Out's' Justina Valentina Rips Shots and Shows Off Her Freestyling Skills
“Welp. I have really outdone myself this time,” she writes in the caption. “I swallowed my engagement ring. In my sleep. Waiting to get sedated and get this sucker extracted."
After an upper endoscopy and surgical removal of her ring, she was very relieved that she didn’t need to… relieve herself.
"I was really happy because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it," she told 10News.
Evans told NBC San Diego that she’d struggled with sleepwalking in the past, and had gone as far as doing laundry while asleep. Which honestly sounds more like thriving than struggling, unless she forgot to separate her whites.
h/t Vice
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.