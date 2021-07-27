A Woman Drank a 50-Year-Old 'Very Tasty' Can of Coors to Honor Her Late Husband

“Pouring one out” is a popular way to honor loved ones that have passed, but one woman has shown her love in a very unique way. Diane Nesselhuf, a woman living in South Dakota, decided to drink a 50-year-old can of Coors Banquet beer to honor her late husband, Ed Nesselhuf, on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Diane and Ed met in 1969, became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1970, and married in 1971, also on Valentine’s Day. Not all of Ed’s family, who were based in Colorado, could make it to the ceremony, so Diane and Ed traveled there to visit them and celebrate, according to local outlet Siouxland Proud.

When they arrived, they decided to pick up an 8-ounce can of Coors Banquet, which boasted that it was brewed with Pure Rocky Mountain Spring Water. At the time, Coors was still a pretty local brew.

“You couldn’t buy Coors anywhere but Colorado. I just remember Ed pulling it out and saying, ‘We’ll drink this at our 50th Anniversary,’” Diane told the outlet.

Ed worked as a pastor, which led the family to relocate several times over the years, but they always made sure to pack the 8-ounce can of Coors.

“It went from Wisconsin to Minneapolis, to British Columbia, to Rapid City, to Chamberlain, to Maryland, and back to Vermillion,” Diane said.

In July 2016, Ed died of lung cancer. Weeks before he died, his son, Ben, promised to drink the can of Coors with Diane for their 50th anniversary in 2021. Over the years, Ben was also the one to make sure the beer stayed in the best possible condition for the occasion.

“I probably wasn’t 10, my father telling me he assumed it will just turn to sludge,” Ben explained to the outlet. “So occasionally I would shake it a little bit just to hear the liquid, flow a little bit.”

Naturally, the family was excited to see what they were working with when the anniversary finally rolled around on February 14, 2021. They started by gathering together to share memories of Ed, then cracked open the beer and started filming the experience on a phone.