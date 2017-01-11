Watch This Sex Shop Worker Fight off an Armed Robber with a Dildo

Committing an armed robbery is a bad idea. Committing an armed robbery at this particular sex shop in San Bernardino, CA is an exercise in futility, because the store’s clerks will fend you off with dildos, and embarrassingly.

ABC reports on an attempted robbery at Lotions & Lace, which saw a store worker named “Amy” stare down the barrel of a presumably loaded gun. Amy offered no hesitation though, and immediately started barking at the assailant while clasping a big, menacing dildo. Luckily, the robber was a big turkey, and slowly skulked out of the sex shop empty-handed. The whole thing was caught on a store surveillance camera and put on the internet, where it deserves to be celebrated like the human-triumph that it is.