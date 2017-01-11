Honest Woman Returns $5,000 Found in Her Domino's Box and Gets Free Pizza for a Year

Most people will agree that finding a $20 bill in your pocket is surprisingly terrific. The entire world, on the other hand, will agree that finding $5,000 in your box of chicken wings is a bonafide miracle, a condition of happenstance so friggin’ unlikely that it must be chalked up to some Domino's-loving divinity.

Well, that latter scenario occurred in San Jose, California over the weekend, when a Spacetel Wireless store manager ordered some Domino’s, only to find a ream of crisp Benjamins sitting in the box. At first, Selena Avalos didn’t know where the money came from -- could it have been Pizza-blood-money, perhaps a sign that Domino’s is really a vast, underground criminal network?