A Woman Found Out She'd Won $3M in the Lottery After Checking Her Email's Spam Folder

Imagine this: You play your local lottery on a whim and totally forget about it. A few weeks later, while you're trying to find a specific email and search your spam folder, you find a message saying that you've won $3 million.

That's exactly what happened to one lucky Michigan woman.

Laura Spears, 55, got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her email's spam folder. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, Spears matched the five white balls needed to win the New Year's Eve drawing. Spears told the contest organizers that she "saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket."