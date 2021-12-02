A Woman Gave Out Vodka Shots at the Airport After Security Stopped Her

You never know what you're going to see when you visit Florida. It could be an alligator, a Disney character, or a woman ripping shots at the airport. Like we said, you just never know.

A woman flying either to or from Miami International Airport was stopped by security for trying to transport a full bottle of vodka in her carry-on, according to Matador Network. Instead of tossing the bottle, she decided that the best way to proceed was to open it up and get the party started right then and there.

The woman in question was kind enough to share, passing shots to folks around her.

Tiktok user @latinnbella shared a video on the app of her and other passengers passing the bottle of booze around before heading through airport security.