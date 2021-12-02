A Woman Gave Out Vodka Shots at the Airport After Security Stopped Her
Just ripping shots while going through security.
You never know what you're going to see when you visit Florida. It could be an alligator, a Disney character, or a woman ripping shots at the airport. Like we said, you just never know.
A woman flying either to or from Miami International Airport was stopped by security for trying to transport a full bottle of vodka in her carry-on, according to Matador Network. Instead of tossing the bottle, she decided that the best way to proceed was to open it up and get the party started right then and there.
The woman in question was kind enough to share, passing shots to folks around her.
Tiktok user @latinnbella shared a video on the app of her and other passengers passing the bottle of booze around before heading through airport security.
"They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line," she captioned the clip.
The video showed security staff at the airport in the background. Some appeared amused, laughing as the woman and other travelers passed the booze around. People online certainly found it funny. The video has been shared more than 45,000 times and has thousands of likes.
The TikTok user shared a little follow-up info in the comments. She revealed that everyone involved made their plane and no one got in trouble.
"Yes, we got on our flight nobody was kicked out. It was a shot; no one was drunk," she said, adding that the bottles were not actually in her carry-on, but that she had missed the deadline to check her bags and thus had to take her luggage through security.