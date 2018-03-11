Miami Beach Nightclub Shut Down After Woman Rides Horse on Dance Floor

You've probably seen some things in your day, but we'll bet you've never seen a woman in her undergarments serenely ride a white stallion through a crowded Miami nightclub. Yes, this is a sublime image and would make lovely fodder for a John Cheever story, but there's a reason you've never witnessed it: It is profoundly assinine behavior.
But a nightclub called Mokai in Miami, Florida decided to attempt it on Wednesday night anyway. It went as well as you'd expect.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
The horse got freaked out (a Miami nightclub is a terrifying experience even for a human being, so no surprise there). The horse threw its rider. The crowd screamed. The horse made for the exit. The crowd was inspired by the steed's bid for freedom and clapped. The horse left. Then the night just went on like usual?
Once the video surfaced, however, the city and the public at large were outraged. On Friday afternoon the city manager, Jimmy Morales, revoked Mokai's business license. He cited the threat to public safety and the city's animal cruelty laws.
Mayor Dan Gelber supported this decision. “What kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?” he exclaimed during a news conference. “It’s not tolerable, not right, not humane.”
The horse was found on Friday night though officials wouldn't reveal where. They confirmed, however, that it's healthy and safe, according to the Miami Herald.
We don't, however, know the horse's name. Or why anyone would ever do this.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who would like to shake that brave horse's hoof. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.