Woman Sings Hilarious Song About Being Alone on Train, Then Realizes She's Not Alone

It's a fact that human beings get super weird when they're alone -- especially when they have public spaces all to themselves. It's a real treat to flaunt how fundamentally bizarre you are deep down with no repercussions except suffering through your own singing voice. But most of chose not to document this sacred time.
One brave woman named Stevie took a different approach. And we're all better for it.
Stevie filmed herself as she sang about being on an empty train, belting her truth like the star of a musical for one. She sang, "I put my butt in the seat cuz it's just me."
She sang and she sang.
Then, as you can see, and can't unsee, she discovered that she was not in fact all on her lonesome. There was a man huddled down in one of the back seats. And it's hard to say who's the more horrified in this situation: the singer, her audience, or the viewer who has to watch this unfold on vertical video.
To her credit, she doesn't stop singing when she realizes he's there. She just keeps narrating her experience until she's off the train, mortified but not defeated.
She leaves the man with a final melody: "You have a good day."
We could all learn a lot from Stevie.
