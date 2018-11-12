Woman & Son Accidentally Drift Miles Out to Sea on Giant Inflatable Swan

If there's anything that seems like innocent, innocuous fun, it's floating on a giant inflatable swan. And yet, apparently even that can put you in mortal peril.
Just last month, a Florida mother and her 7-year-old son were swept several miles out into the Gulf of Mexico on a large inflatable, WFLA reports. It was a calm and windless day, so Tara Myers thought they'd take the swan off Anna Maria Island to enjoy the day.
Though it looked calm, the current quickly brought them far out from shore and "land just kept getting farther and farther and farther away," she told told the local news station.
She tried to paddle back. "I was just exhausted, and we were not going anywhere. Like I was doing that for an inch," she said. All the while, she was doing her best not to seem concerned so she wouldn't scare her son.
Other people at the beach thankfully saw the two drifting out and several called 911. A Fire Rescue boat soon retrieved them.
"I literally just laid down on that swan float and cried. So hard," she said. "Because this could have ended so much worse, and I didn't want him to know that I was that scared."
When she got back to shore, she pierced the swan with her son's shark tooth necklace and a firefighter threw it in the dumpster.
h/t WFLA
