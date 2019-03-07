Woman Wins $10K After Finding Secret Contest Hidden in Travel Insurance Fine Print

Unless you're some kind of speed-reading superhero with countless hours to spare, there's no way you're going to pore over the fine print for every single contract or "Terms and Conditions" field you've agree to online. Seriously, if you tried, it could easily take you the better part of three months. However, one woman in Georgia recently learned it can pay to power through the legalese after she walked away with a cool $10,000 for discovering a secret contest outlined in the fine print of travel insurance.
Doneean Andrews, a high school teacher in Georgia, recently booked a trip to London with friends and purchased travel insurance through a company called Squaremouth, which like many contracts, was accompanied with quite bit of fine print that many of us simply choose to ignore. Andrews, though, has long made a habit of dredging through the legalese of whatever she signs, and it paid off big this time because in the deluge of minutiae she spotted a special message, according to Matador.
"If you've read this far, then you are one of the very few Tin Leg customers to review all of their policy documentation," the message read, and revealed that the first person to notify the company that they'd read through the entire thing would receive a $10,000 prize. Andrews was the first to contact Squaremouth, which had launched the contest barely a day before she bought the insurance policy.
After Squaremouth told her she was the winner, it pulled back the curtain on the contest, which it organized in an effort to draw attention to the importance of reading through the fine print of every contract you sign, especially when it comes to travel insurance.
"We understand most customers don’t actually read contracts or documentation when buying something, but we know the importance of doing so," a description of the contest posted to Squaremouth's website explains. "We created the top-secret Pays to Read campaign in an effort to highlight the importance of reading policy documentation from start to finish... Over the past 16 years, we’ve learned that many travelers buy travel insurance and just assume they’re covered if anything goes wrong, without actually reading the details of their policy."
In addition to the $10,000 it gave Andrews, Squaremouth also donated $10,000 to the children's literacy charity Reading Is Fundamental. Then, after learning that Andrews was a teacher, Squaremouth decided to throw in an addition $5,000 to each of the schools she works at.
As for what Andrews plans to do with her winnings, she says she's putting it toward an anniversary trip to Scotland with her husband.
Just something to think about next time you you go to mindlessly click the "Agree" button.
h/t Matador
