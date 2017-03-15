This Woman's Headphones Exploded on Her Face in the Middle of a Flight

As if intermittent turbulence didn’t make flying terrifying already, a woman traveling from Beijing to Australia was badly burned when her battery-powered headphones exploded mid-flight. Yes, the onslaught of exploding electronics continues, this time at extreme altitudes. The unidentified woman was sleeping when the harrowing incident occurred in February. She woke up with fire spewing from her headphones, singing her hair and burning her face and hands. It’s pretty grisly, and images of the woman’s face -- which hit the web today -- are definitely not for the faint of heart.

The woman explained to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau: “As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face...I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck.” She then threw the headphones to the floor, where they emitted sparks and “small amounts of fire.” Flight attendants rushed to her aid amid the frenzy: “As I went to stamp my foot on them the flight attendants were already there with a bucket of water to pour on them. They put them into the bucket at the rear of the plane.” The scene was bad news for everyone, as the smells of burnt plastic and hair wafted through the aircraft, causing people to cough and cover their faces for the remainder of the flight. The burnt headphones melted onto the airplane's carpet, according to the ATSB.