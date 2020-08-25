The movie release schedule for 2020 is as hopelessly lost as your screw-up cousin Jeffrey. You'd be forgiven for forgetting movies are still coming out at all beyond the steady drip of Netflix originals. (Though, perhaps the slow-rolling release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet will change that feeling.)

The big-budget movies that are determined to be released during the pandemic may wind up resorting to unexpected marketing stunts because many of the traditional methods of grabbing your attention are as useful as a Joy Buzzer in 2020. In that general vein, Xbox has created some wild, occasionally psychedelic-inspired Wonder Woman 1984-themed Xbox One X consoles. (Though, a representative confirmed that this was planned before the pandemic struck.)

The textured consoles are inspired by the outfits and armor of the upcoming second Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot. They're verging on sculptures and definitely a statement piece sitting next to the TV, along with their matching controller. However, they're not just going to be found sitting on shelves at Target. These are very hard (impossible for one) to get your hands on.

The one called the Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console is designed to match "the stunning suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the film," and it's going to be auctioned with all profits going to Together for Her, a fund "supporting the global response against domestic violence during the time of COVID-19." It's going to be a little steep. The console was made by hand and is covered in 24-carat gold leaves.

The console sporting the Lasso of Truth is available to fans in a social media giveaway. You'll have to check out posts from Xbox on Twitter from August 25 to September 17 for a chance to get that one at home. The third one is styled after Barbara Minerva, antagonist to Wonder Woman in the new film. That one is just a showpiece, a representative tells Thrillist. You'll have to become a villain on par with Minerva with Joker-level heist planning skills to get that one.