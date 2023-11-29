These 'Wonka'-Inspired Hotel Suites Are Delightfully Over the Top

Timothee Chalamet's musical origin story of Willy Wonka, eponymously titled Wonka, is coming to theaters on December 15. According to a somewhat unfortunately worded review published on The Atom Review, the film offers "spectacular awe as you explore Chalamet's chocolate factory and feast on it." It's one of several glowing early reviews of the film. If you're a Wonka fan, or just someone eager to partake in some popular lore, Booking.com is giving a few people the chance to stay in totally "Wonkafied" hotel rooms in Los Angeles and New York.

Wonka's Sweet Suites will be hosted in two Highgate Hotels properties, and they'll be covered in candy and all sorts of sugary motifs that will make you feel as if you've been transported to the whimsical set of the new film. And unlike the children who visited the real Wonka factory, you will not be subjected to any forms of chocolate-based torture.