These 'Wonka'-Inspired Hotel Suites Are Delightfully Over the Top
A chance to have an even more interactive exploration of Timothee Chalamet's chocolate factory.
Timothee Chalamet's musical origin story of Willy Wonka, eponymously titled Wonka, is coming to theaters on December 15. According to a somewhat unfortunately worded review published on The Atom Review, the film offers "spectacular awe as you explore Chalamet's chocolate factory and feast on it." It's one of several glowing early reviews of the film. If you're a Wonka fan, or just someone eager to partake in some popular lore, Booking.com is giving a few people the chance to stay in totally "Wonkafied" hotel rooms in Los Angeles and New York.
Wonka's Sweet Suites will be hosted in two Highgate Hotels properties, and they'll be covered in candy and all sorts of sugary motifs that will make you feel as if you've been transported to the whimsical set of the new film. And unlike the children who visited the real Wonka factory, you will not be subjected to any forms of chocolate-based torture.
In NYC, the Wonka suite will be in Park Lane New York's Conservatory Suite and in LA it will be in Viceroy Santa Monica's Palmetto King Suite. The experience will also include tickets to see Wonka in theaters, and a suite stocked full of sweet snacks and beverages.
Here are the booking details. The listings will both become available to book on December 13, at 12 pm ET. The stays will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis between December 15-16. The cost of the bookings will only be a very symbolic $12.15 (for the film’s release date), and will include overnight stays, itineraries and airport transfers.
You can check out the listing in New York here, and the listing in Los Angeles here.
