Woodford Reserve Unveils its 2022 Holiday Bottle

Woodford Reserve releases a holiday-themed bottle annually with a unique label for each year, bringing some wintery flair to your early-winter bourbon.

This year’s gold wrap accents the amber color of the bourbon in Woodford's distinct rectangular bottle. The gold label with the brand’s initials on the label is a much more minimalistic approach than it has presented in years past. Instead of collaborating with an artist on the release as it has done previously for this bottle and its annual Kentucky Derby bottle, it went with a simple design featuring a shimmery gold label.

The bourbon company says that this year, "the seasonal offering’s design showcases how every sip of Woodford Reserve bourbon is a spectacle for the senses." Moreover, it comes at the perfect time of year for enjoying some bourbon on a cold night.

That pared-down design, however, does not translate to the price. Inside you will find the same Woodford Reserve you find in a standard bottle. Yet this one-liter edition of the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will run you around $50. It’s a step up from its year-round bottle--roughly double in some stores--but for a holiday-themed bourbon, it won’t break the bank.