Woodford Reserve Is Releasing Bourbon Aged in Honey Barrels

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, so you occasionally see some unique releases and tastings throughout the month.

Woodford Reserve says its newest limited-edition release will commemorate the month-long bourbon celebration. Woodford Reserve’s Distiller Series - Honey Barrel Finish is hitting shelves right now. Those sweet new bottles contain the well-known bourbon finished in barrels that once stored honey.

Woodford says the expression “demonstrates the versatility of a bourbon barrel–and the ability to recycle them for multiple uses.” The Brown-Forman-owned label passed along freshly dumped bourbon barrels to a local honey bee farmer in Woodford County, Kentucky. Those barrels were used to age the producer's honey before they were passed back to Woodford to be refilled with bourbon.

The distillery’s announcement says that the bourbon emerges in the color of raw honey with tasting notes that mention honey suckle, lemon peel, toasted coconut, and honey graham cracker.

The 90.4 proof bourbon is available for $60 for just a little while. You might have to do a bit of hunting if you want to stick a bottle on the bar because it is only being sold at the distillery and select stores in Kentucky. It's a unique Woodford release, but it'll take some work to put your hands on one.