Woodford Reserve Has a Special Bourbon for the Kentucky Derby

Bourbon is the essential item on your grocery list when preparing for a Derby party. There may be no bourbon more closely associated with the race than Woodford Reserve, even if there are other bourbons, like Pinhook , fiercely dedicated to the race. (Woodford is the presenting sponsor of the race, and it has been the race's official bourbon since 1999.) So, it makes sense that Woodford Reserve has made a sought-after limited-edition Kentucky Derby bottle every year since 1999.

If you don't care even a little about racing, the Kentucky Derby is still fun for all the outfits and cocktails surrounding the event. There aren't many sporting events with signature cocktails unless you count a macro-beer and the Super Bowl . Or, uh, the Indy 500 and straight milk?

Last year's race was delayed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the race will move back to the first Saturday in May. So, the bottle is available now.

The 2021 edition features a label that features a watercolor painting by Richard Sullivan, a former baseball player and Louisville resident who also painted the label for the 2020 bottle. "There is a depth of beauty in Richard’s watercolors -- and his back-to-back Derby bottles are a winning exacta," said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris.

The pre-sale through Reserve Bar started earlier in March but has sold out already, according to a Woodford representative. Nonetheless, you can still find the limited-edition bottles at stores around the country. If you're hoping to track one down, you probably want to put in a call to your local shop or take a look at what's available through a service like Drizly. The race is still more than a month away, but no one will be able to say you failed to properly prepare.