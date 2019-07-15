The Many Faces of Woody Harrelson Were the Weekend's Best Meme

Wimbledon had a whole lot of excitement this year, from marathon sets for the title to Serena Williams just missing a record-tying win. But no matter what happened, it seems there was a Woody Harrelson face that matched the moment. Someone taking a ball to the groin? Cut to: Woody Harrelson. Need some between match entertainment? Cut to: Woody Harrelson being blocked from returning to his seat. Like a @dril tweet, there was a Woody Harrelson face for every situation.
That's how he became an all-purpose meme over the weekend, providing ammunition for anyone who argues Harrelson can make any show or movie better just by being there. He was seen sipping drinks in a stairwell behind a guard, joyfully reclaiming his seat in a new hat, wildly licking his lips, and generally looking like he was having a better time than most present.
Here are some of the best Woody Harrelson memes that surfaced over a weekend where he was competing with the neverending deluge of Area 51 memes.
Also, kudos to Mark Rylance for looking totally calm no matter what was happening around him.
