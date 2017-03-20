Woody Harrelson Finally Quit Smoking Weed

For now at least, it seems like Harrelson's had a change of heart on that front, but that doesn't mean he's not tempted. Just look at this snippet from their conversation about what he does when he thinks of smoking again.

--

What do you do to keep from relapsing?

Well, like, last night, someone had — not just good herb but sativa; really good sativa. There’s a joint, and beautifully rolled. I like a beautifully rolled … and I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long. It would be weird to just be like, “Okay, let me have a hit off that,” and then suddenly go back to smoking too much, which is… I don’t have a problem at all with smoking. I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug, in terms of… Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria. Or the… what do you call it?