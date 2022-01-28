Google Hid a Wordle Easter Egg in Search

Wordle has become a love/hate phenomenon, with the number counting themselves in the "hate it" pile growing more vocal on social media. (Hey, person who made the Wordle-spoiling bot.)

Still, it's everywhere, and it's fun. If you can't get enough Wordle in your life, you probably don't need to Google Wordle. You probably have the site bookmarked. Nonetheless, it's worth popping over to the search giant's site to do a quick search for "Wordle." Google has hidden an easter egg there for the massively popular word game.

When you type the name into the search bar, you, of course, get a hit for that unexpected and long URL powerlanguage.co.uk. However, in the upper left-hand corner where it normally says Google, the logo is styled like Wordle. It even animates itself to look like someone trying to guess Google as the word of the day, starting with "column" as a guess, then "goalie" before it lands on "Google." Three tries isn't a bad run. Any day you get it in three guesses is a good day.

Even if you're getting sick of seeing it pop up on Twitter, it's not getting any less popular. TechCrunch interviewed creator Josh Wardle, who said more than two million people play the game daily. You're not the only one who can't stop going back to the game over and over.

