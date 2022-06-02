Lithuania Is Inviting Remote Workers to Work from Treehouses and Monasteries

In the past two years, the corporate work culture has completely changed. Remote work is relatively common, and some people have chosen to roam now that there's no requirement to be in the office every day. Maybe you are a seasoned digital nomad looking for your next country to land in, or perhaps you have been working from the same sofa for 18 months and are looking to switch it up.

Either way, Lithuania wants you to try remote work from the Baltic country. Lithuania Travel is marketing itself as the next place to take a "workation." In a blog post, five locations in the country are highlighted for having a super reliable internet connection and a unique draw.

Near the capital of Vilnius is the Varena Treehouse, where you can work among the canopy of a quiet forest. Want to travel with an entire team of people? In Radiškis, you can work with up to 45 people at Farmers Circle, an organic farm that doubles as an ultra calming workspace.