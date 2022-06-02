Lithuania Is Inviting Remote Workers to Work from Treehouses and Monasteries
The country is hoping to interest digital nomads with unique workspaces.
In the past two years, the corporate work culture has completely changed. Remote work is relatively common, and some people have chosen to roam now that there's no requirement to be in the office every day. Maybe you are a seasoned digital nomad looking for your next country to land in, or perhaps you have been working from the same sofa for 18 months and are looking to switch it up.
Either way, Lithuania wants you to try remote work from the Baltic country. Lithuania Travel is marketing itself as the next place to take a "workation." In a blog post, five locations in the country are highlighted for having a super reliable internet connection and a unique draw.
Near the capital of Vilnius is the Varena Treehouse, where you can work among the canopy of a quiet forest. Want to travel with an entire team of people? In Radiškis, you can work with up to 45 people at Farmers Circle, an organic farm that doubles as an ultra calming workspace.
If you're trying to sign in from the absolutely most unexpected place on your next Zoom call, consider staying at Monte Pacis, a monastery-turned-hotel located in Kaunas. To find the perfect balance between work and nature, Lithuania Travel suggests heading to Tech Spa, which offers co-working areas and mud baths in the same space. Finally, for those wanting a beachside escape, Lithuania has that too. Light House is a co-working and co-living space that is just over two miles away from the sea.
Currently, Lithuania does not have any COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers. There are also no mask requirements.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.