The Newest Ranking of the World's Best Airlines Is Here

The annual Airline Excellence Awards and the top 25 airlines in the world ranking from AirlineRatings.com is here, with a few US airlines named among the group.

"We are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience," AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. "Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine with significant disruptions to passengers."

Here are the top 25 airlines:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Qatar Airways

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia / Virgin Atlantic

8. EVA Air

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Emirates

11. Lufthansa / Swiss

12. SAS

13. TAP Portugal

14. All Nippon Airways

15. Delta Air Lines

16. Air Canada

17. British Airways

18. JetBlue

19. JAL

20. Vietnam Airlines

21. Turkish Airlines

22. Hawaiian

23. KLM

24. Alaska Airlines

25. United Airlines

In order to even qualify for any ranking on the above list, the standards are high. First, an airline must have a seven-star safety rating. To achieve this, airlines must meet a comprehensive and complex set of criteria evaluated by AirlineRatings.com. This year’s number-one airline, Air New Zealand, made it to the top spot because of its cabin innovation of beds for economy class passengers, passenger service, and the rapid recovery the airline made from COVID-related disruptions. Air New Zealand ranked second to Qatar Airways last year.

“Air New Zealand's commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline’s strategy and customer promise," Thomas continued in the statement. "Like all airlines across the globe Air New Zealand has faced severe disruptions during and after the pandemic and this year huge challenges from storms and cyclones. The airline has responded well."

In response to the ranking, Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran told Thrillist in an emailed statement that the airline owed its success "to the dedication and hard work of our 12,000 Air New Zealanders who wake each morning to connect Kiwis with each other and the world. This award belongs to them for their grit, commitment, and the exceptional service they deliver every day.

"As with many airlines worldwide, we understand that our fantastic team faces difficulties in providing the service we strive for and that our customers expect, Foran continued. "We're working hard to address these challenges,” Foran continued. There is no doubt that we have more work to do to tackle customer concerns like wait times, on-time departures and arrivals, lost baggage, and refunds. We want to thank our customers for their patience and support as we work towards delivering the greatest flying experience on Earth."

I personally hope more airlines follow Air New Zealand’s example and create more creature comforts for economy passengers. Right now, flying in international economy feels like being squished into a tin can alongside a bunch of other sweaty beings and being jostled around.