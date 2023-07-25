Half of the World's Busiest Airports This Month Are in the U.S.

You've heard it before, and you're about to hear it again. This year's summer travel season is the busiest it can be, and Americans are flocking to airports to catch flights to a bunch of buzzy destinations, especially to Europe and its overcrowded hotspots.

The result is a predictable one: Airports are incredibly busy, and according to a recent analysis, many of the world's busiest airports in July are our very own. According to a study by the Official Airport Guide (OAG), the world's busiest airport in July is Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Flaunting a whopping 5 million seats scheduled for the month, it easily won the gold medal in the ranking.

Scrolling through the world's top 10 busiest airports in July, 50% of them are in the US. In addition to Atlanta, the ranking includes Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (#4), Denver International Airport (#7), Los Angeles International Airport (#8), and Chicago O'Hare International Airport (#10). All of these airports had at least 3.9 million seats scheduled for the month. As these five airports also landed among the world's 10 busiest airports all of last year, this stat isn't particularly shocking, but still underscores just how busy this travel season has been.

Take a look at the complete list of the 10 busiest international airports for July 2023:

1. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport—5,519,067 seats

2. Dubai International Airport—4,907,003 seats

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)—4,580,855 seats

4. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport—4,400,744 seats

5. London Heathrow Airport—4,364,814 seats

6. Istanbul Airport—4,248,731 seats

7. Denver International Airport—4,206,568 seats

8. Los Angeles International Airport—4,081,725 seats

9. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport—4,032,639 seats

10. Chicago O'Hare International Airport—3,936,609 seats