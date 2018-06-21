Entertainment

This Dude Lit a Cigarette With a Flaming Wallet at the World Cup & Everyone Is So Confused

In a stadium packed tight with tens of thousands of people, using a wallet-cum-torch to light a cigarette will get you noticed. A man at the World Cup used one of those magic, flammable wallets to light up a smoke while watching a game this week, and he instantly achieved a new level of stardom. 

As of now, the dude remains a mystery, but his image lit up Twitter, with some people wondering how he might have skirted security with an incendiary device on his person. 

Congratulations to this man for situating himself within the broader story arch of the 2018 Word Cup, an event rife with beer shortageshuman memes and now, dangerous toys that can light your face on fire. 

