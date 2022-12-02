Here's How You Can Own Your Own 3,500-Guest Mega Cruise Ship

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own mega cruise ship, now's your chance to grab one. At least in theory. A 150,695-ton cruise ship is being auctioned off to the highest bidder at a sheriff's sale on December 21.

The 18-deck World Dream was originally built at a cost of nearly $1 billion for the Asia-based line Dream Cruises, The Points Guy reported. The vessel is only five years old and is being sold as is, so you'll have to find a crew of 2,000 people if you have any hopes of operating at its full capacity of 3,500 passengers.

The ship has been docked in Singapore since Dream Cruises and its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, went out of business earlier this year. The World Dream is being auctioned off by court order to raise money to pay off the company's debts.

Got a spare billion on deck? What are you waiting for? Your next dream vacation awaits. You'll just need a $50,000 deposit to accompany your bid to get things moving (you'll get it back if you don't win).