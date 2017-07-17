Apple Just Previewed Several New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone

Apple has just unveiled 12 of the 69 new emoji the company will launch on your iPhone and other devices this year, including an exploding head, a star-struck smiley face, woman with a headscarf, a breastfeeding emoji, and many more. Apple timed its release to coincide with World Emoji Day, and these designs represent the official Apple take on the Unicode 5.0 standard emoji list that was officially released this past May.
"The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more," Apple's press release promises.
The new launch stands to ramp up your iMessage game considerably, of course, and should be a big deal for anyone with a habit of texting either cute or cutely disgusting things to friends, family, or unsuspecting significant others. The new coconut emoji looks great. The vomiting emoji seems like a perfect, adorably immature jest you nonetheless might not want to send to mom. The bearded man is sure to be deployed from my iPhone several times once the new batch arrives, and the headscarf emoji is a genuinely important one.
Also, in the immortal words of Richard Attenborough in Jurassic Park, for the first time ever: "We have a T-Rex."
The full set of emoji drops sometime this fall -- likely baked into the new iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4 upgrades or as part of the first major software update after that. Here are the 12 designs announced today:
