This Dude Recreated Famous Landmarks Using LEGOs

Think back to your best LEGO creation, and then compare that to Adam Tucker's LEGO Roman Colosseum. Yeah, that castle with one turret isn't quite up to snuff. But don't be jealous, because this dude is a LEGO professional, and his upcoming exhibit at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry shows off some serious skill.
The MSI exhibit running now through February 2017 includes more than a dozen gigantic LEGO structures, many of which were built by Adam Tucker, an ex-architect and one of only 14 LEGO Certified Professionals. His displayed LEGO creations are all based on famous worldwide landmarks, including the Roman Colosseum, The Great Pyramid of Giza, and the Golden Gate Bridge, among others.
To create these structures, Tucker didn't use a computer to come up with designs, according to CityLab, but preferred to rely on photographs, books, DVDs, and other "Old-school resources." Tucker sounded just like any LEGO-obsessed youth when he told CityLab, "I just collect anything and everything I can, and then I just start tinkering and playing with different parts that I think might replicate this well or that well."
Check out his final products and the stats on each:
One World Trade Center
- Size: 10ft. tall
- Design time: 15 hours
- Build time: 45 hours
- Number of bricks: 25,500
American Eagle Roller Coaster
- Size: 12ft. long
- Design time: 55 hours
- Build time: 70 hours
- Number of bricks: 14,500
Great Pyramid of Giza
- Size: Almost 12ft. long
- Design time: 50 hours
- Build time: 45 hours
- Number of bricks: 24,000
International Space Station
- Size: 4ft. wide
- Design time: 30 hours
- Build time: 25 hours
- Number of bricks: 2,500
Burj Khalifa
- Size: 12ft. tall
- Design time: 45 hours
- Build time: 60 hours
- Number of bricks: 16,500
Cinderella Castle, Disney World
- Size: 5ft. tall
- Design time: 145
- Build time: 230
- Number of bricks: 36,000
Hoover Dam
- Size: 5ft. long
- Design time: 215 hours
- Build time: 160 hours
- Number of bricks: 42,800
The Gateway Arch
- Size: 8ft. tall
- Design time: 25 hours
- Build time: 30 hours
- Number of bricks: 7,500
Fallingwater
- Size: 5ft. long
- Design time: 170 hours
- Build time: 130 hours
- Number of bricks: 21,100
Golden Gate Bridge
- Size: 60ft. long
- Design time: 215 hours
- Build time: 260 hours
- Number of bricks: 64,500
Roman Colosseum
- Size: More than 6ft. long
- Design time: 120 hours
- Build time: 75 hours
- Number of bricks: 22,500
For those in the Chicago area who want to see these crazy structures in person, timed-entry tickets to the exhibit are priced at $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-11. But beware: the exhibit will make you want to dive back into that bin of LEGO bricks even more than these pictures do.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and was never good at LEGOs. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.